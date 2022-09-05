Krishnan Sankarasubramaniam takes over as Tamilnad Mercantile Bank MD & CEO

-
ALSO READ
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank's Q4 net rises 36%, total income increases 9%
Tamilnad Mercantile settling all disputes, keen on opening branches: CEO
Battered by three decades of controversy, TMB looks back to the future
Tuticorin-based Tamilnad Mercantile Bank gets Sebi's nod to float IPO
Sebi clears decks for IPO of 100-year-old lender Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
-
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd on Sunday said veteran banker Krishnan Sankarasubramaniam has taken over as its managing director and Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.
Sankarasubramaniam succeeds K V Rama Moorthy and his term would be for a period of three years, which has been approved by the Reserve Bank of India.
Prior to taking up the new role, Sankarasubramaniam was serving Punjab and Sind Bank as its Managing Director and CEO, a bank statement said here.
During his tenure at Punjab and Sind Bank, he played a crucial role in the bank's turnaround leading to it registering the highest ever profit in 2021-22.
A post graduate in commerce from the Madurai Kamaraj University and a qualified cost accountant, Sankarasubramaniam had served Syndicate Bank as its executive director before joining Punjab and Sind Bank.
As executive director at Syndicate Bank, he was overseeing almost all the portfolios of the bank particularly corporate credit, integrated treasury, risk management, compliance besides human resources.
In his career spread across three decades, Sankarasubramaniam gained expertise in all the key areas of banking. He headed various segments including risk management, information systems security, human resources among others, the statement added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 00:30 IST