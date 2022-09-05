JUST IN
Business Standard

Krishnan Sankarasubramaniam takes over as Tamilnad Mercantile Bank MD & CEO

Prior to taking up the new role, Sankarasubramaniam was serving Punjab and Sind Bank as its Managing Director and CEO, a bank statement said here.

Topics
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank | Punjab & Sind Bank

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, TMB
Sankarasubramaniam succeeds K V Rama Moorthy and his term would be for a period of three years, which has been approved by the Reserve Bank of India.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd on Sunday said veteran banker Krishnan Sankarasubramaniam has taken over as its managing director and Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Sankarasubramaniam succeeds K V Rama Moorthy and his term would be for a period of three years, which has been approved by the Reserve Bank of India.

Prior to taking up the new role, Sankarasubramaniam was serving Punjab and Sind Bank as its Managing Director and CEO, a bank statement said here.

During his tenure at Punjab and Sind Bank, he played a crucial role in the bank's turnaround leading to it registering the highest ever profit in 2021-22.

A post graduate in commerce from the Madurai Kamaraj University and a qualified cost accountant, Sankarasubramaniam had served Syndicate Bank as its executive director before joining Punjab and Sind Bank.

As executive director at Syndicate Bank, he was overseeing almost all the portfolios of the bank particularly corporate credit, integrated treasury, risk management, compliance besides human resources.

In his career spread across three decades, Sankarasubramaniam gained expertise in all the key areas of banking. He headed various segments including risk management, information systems security, human resources among others, the statement added.

First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 00:30 IST

