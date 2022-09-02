Bank of Baroda raises Rs 2,474 cr by issuing bonds through stock exchanges

-
-
Bank of Baroda has raised Rs 2,474 crore by issuing bonds at the rate of 7.88 per cent through stock exchanges.
The bank allotted a total of 2,474 unsecured Basel III additional tier I perpetual non-convertible bonds, valuing Rs 1 crore each on Friday.
Perpetual bonds carry no maturity date and they can be treated as equity rather than debt. Even as such bonds are not redeemable, they pay a steady flow of interest forever.
The bonds are rated AAA with stable outlook by Icra and India Ratings, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
First Published: Fri, September 02 2022. 18:04 IST