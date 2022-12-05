JUST IN
South Indian Bank's move on tier-2 bond won't disrupt sector: Fitch
Business Standard

Lenders, ecosystem players upbeat about GSTN being added to AA network

GSTN is expected to go live on AA network in late January or early February, people aware of the development say

Topics
GSTN | Reserve Bank of India | RBI

Subrata Panda & Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

19 lenders file 529 wilful default cases worth Rs 18,500 cr in June quarter
The bank is developing various use cases to use data on AA networks as a financial information user (FIU)

Lenders and ecosystem players are upbeat about inclusion of the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) to the account aggregator (AA) framework.

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 21:29 IST

