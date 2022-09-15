JUST IN
LIC exploring options on dematerialisation of insurance policies

Dematerialisation of insurance policies is being promoted by the regulator to ensure robust electronic mode of policy solicitation, servicing, and storage

insurance policies | LIC

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

The regulator is also keen on developing a sophisticated platform called “Bima Sugam”, a digital platform for selling, servicing, and settling claims

After the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority’s (Irdai’s) nudge to insurers to dematerialise existing and new insurance policies, state-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is said to be exploring all options, including creating its own repository, before taking a final call on the matter.

First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 20:33 IST

