JUST IN
LIC may look at entering health, non-life insurance businesses: Source
Composite insurance licence regime may trigger M&A activity: HDFC Life CFO
LIC may look at composite licence post amendment in Insurance Laws
Several insurance companies exceed limit on expenses in FY22: Irdai report
Higher claims pushed up non-life insurers' underwriting losses: Report
FinMin asks banks not to use unethical practices to sell insurance policies
Regulatory changes may bring new dawn for insurers: BFSI Summit panelists
Need insurers catering to niche sectors like NBFCs, MFIs: Rakesh Joshi
Persistency ratio must improve for life insurance customers: CEOs at BFSI
Irdai to introduce 'Bima Vahaks' to expand insurance force: Rakesh Joshi
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Insurance
UCO Bank planning to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr by issuing debt securities
icon-arrow-left
Bharti Airtel sees limited scope of 5G monetisation currently: Executive
Business Standard

LIC may look at entering health, non-life insurance businesses: Source

Says insurance giant is well-placed to make most of a composite license; in fact it was a composite insurer till early 1970s, when Oriental Insurance was carved out

Topics
LIC  | Health Insurance | Life Insurance

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has the wherewithal to acquire a composite license, a top source aware of the development told Business Standard, adding that the insurance behemoth may look into entering the health and general insurance segments.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on LIC

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 19:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.