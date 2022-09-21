JUST IN
Business Standard

Liquidity slides into deficit for first time in over 3 years: RBI data

The drying up of liquidity also means banks will up the ante in mobilising deposits by further increasing deposit rates

Topics
banking liquidity | Reserve Bank of India | Indian Economy

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

reserve bank of india
When the RBI sells dollars, it sucks out rupee liquidity from the banking system

Liquidity in the banking system -- as gauged by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) daily operations -- has slipped into a deficit mode for the first time in over three years, signalling a structural shift away from loose financial conditions in the economy.

First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 20:29 IST

