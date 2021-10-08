Loan scam: CBI charge sheet against ex-Yes Bank MD Rana Kapoor, wife

-
ALSO READ
YES-DHFL case: Rana Kapoor's wife, daughters remanded to judicial custody
Sebi orders defreezing of bank accounts of former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor
YES Bank's Q1 net soars 355% to Rs 207 crore, highest since Dec 2018
Post Thapar's arrest, CBI seeks to interrogate Rana Kapoor in Avantha case
Yes Bank-DHFL case: Rana Kapoor's wife, daughter get interim bail
-
The CBI has filed a charge sheet against former Yes Bank managing director and CEO Rana Kapoor, his wife Bindu and promoter of Avantha Group Company Gautam Thapar in connection with an alleged loan scam of over Rs 1,700 crore, officials said on Friday.
In the charge sheet filed before a special CBI court in Mumbai, the central probe agency has alleged that Kapoor abused his official position and acquired a 1.2-acre uber-luxe bungalow at 40 Amrita Shergill Marg at a very less price than the actual market value.
In its FIR, the CBI had alleged that the property was mortgaged to Yes Bank against a loan of Rs 400 crore by Avantha Group.
"It was also alleged that the actual value of the property was approximately Rs 550 crore which was acquired by then MD and CEO of Yes Bank at a value of around Rs 378 crore and the proceeds of the sale was not used fully to liquidate the existing loan, later declared NPA by the bank," CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.
The property was purchased allegedly in the name of a company Bliss Abode Pvt Ltd where Kapoor's wife Bindu was one of the directors and authorised signatory.
"It was further alleged that against this favour, then MD and CEO (Kapoor) of Yes Bank Ltd. extended additional loan of approximately Rs 1360 crore to other companies of said promoter/director (Thapar) during and after the acquisition of the said property," Joshi said.
The CBI said these loans were never utilised for the purpose for which they were given and the borrowers were allowed to divert the funds for evergreening of the existing loans of the group companies.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU