Bank of Maharashtra launches digital lending platform for home, car loans

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra on Friday said it has launched a digital lending platform for its home and car loan customers.
The platform will enable prospective retail loan seekers to get loans digitally through a paperless process at the convenience of their place and time of choice, the bank said in a release.
The platform is capable of validating KYC, CIBIL and financials of the applicant and provide in-principle approval in hassle free manner, it said.
The primary objective is to provide exceptional customer experience, and upscale lending through digitization, Bank of Maharashtra Managing Director and CEO A S Rajeev said.
The bank has currently waived processing fee on housing and car loans for its customers to benefit them in the ongoing festive seasons.
