JUST IN

Forex reserves slide $11.17 bn to $606.475 bn, steepest fall in a week
Rupee surges 23 paise to 75.80 against US dollar post RBI policy decision
Rupee surges 19 paise to end at 75.55 against US dollar
Euro weighed down by talk of fresh sanctions against Russia
Rising dollar strength drags down India's foreign reserve
Dollar edges higher ahead of payrolls, resumes climb versus yen
Rupee drops 3.5% against dollar in FY22; fares better than global peers
Rupee recovers 16 paise to end at 75.74; logs over 3% loss in FY22
Rupee advacnes 23 paise to 75.67 against US dollar in early trade
Euro holds at one-month high, yen set for worst month since 2016
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News

Irdai may go for 100% FDI in 'new' insurance biz to expand scope of sector

Business Standard

Macron lead in French election lends a hand to the euro ahead of ECB

The euro briefly flickered as high as $1.0955 in thin early hours of the Asia session, before settling about 0.15% higher than Friday's close at $1.0890. It was also firmer on sterling and the yen.

Topics
French election | Euro | ECB

Reuters  |  SINGAPORE 
Photo: Unsplash/Ibrahim Boran
Photo: Unsplash/Ibrahim Boran

The euro made a firm start to the week on investor relief that incumbent Emmanuel Macron led first-round voting in the French presidential election, while other moves were slight ahead of central bank meetings in Europe, Canada and New Zealand.

The euro briefly flickered as high as $1.0955 in thin early hours of the Asia session, before settling about 0.15% higher than Friday's close at $1.0890. It was also firmer on sterling and the yen.

With 88% of votes counted, Macron garnered 27.41% and his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen was next with 24.9%.

They will contest a runoff vote on April 24. Macron's lead gave some confidence to markets leery of Le Pen's protectionism even if she no longer advocates ditching the euro, though gains were capped ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank meeting.

"It's a patchy bit of support," said Westpac strategist Imre Speizer, as investors are also grappling with an ECB unlikely to sound as aggressive as Federal Reserve in heading off inflation.

"I think that biggest story of the two central banks being quite different is probably quite supportive of the U.S. dollar in the longer run," he said.

The U.S. dollar index topped 100 for the first time in nearly two years on Friday, and was steady at 99.805 in morning trade. Against the Japanese currency the dollar was firm and bought 124.32 yen.

The ECB has been weighing rising consumer prices against pressure on growth from war in Ukraine. It is expected to give more details about a wind down in asset purchases on Thursday but may not give any further explicitly hawkish signals.

Central bank meetings are also due in Canada and New Zealand on Wednesday and interest rate swaps pricing indicates that traders see a more than 90% chance that each hikes rates by 50 basis points.

That could leave both currencies vulnerable if a smaller rate rise is delivered.

The New Zealand dollar wobbled 0.2% lower to $0.6836, while the Canadian dollar held at C$1.2583 per greenback.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar also eased 0.2% to $0.7447 as gains in commodity currencies start to fade further with a retreat in export prices. Sterling held at $1.3026.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0015 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar

$1.0888 $1.0875 +0.13% +0.00% +1.0955 +1.0883

 

Dollar/Yen

124.3700 124.2900 +0.06% +0.00% +124.4200 +124.3600

 

Euro/Yen

135.42 135.14 +0.21% +0.00% +135.6500 +135.2900

 

Dollar/Swiss

0.9343 0.9362 -0.21% +0.00% +0.9344 +0.9290

 

Sterling/Dollar

1.3028 1.3033 -0.04% -3.67% +1.3040 +1.3028

 

Dollar/Canadian

1.2588 1.2572 +0.14% -0.44% +1.2590 +1.2567

 

Aussie/Dollar

0.7448 0.7460 -0.17% +2.45% +0.7465 +0.7440

 

NZ

Dollar/Dollar 0.6837 0.6848 -0.19% -0.14% +0.6854 +0.6832

 

 

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

 

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook. Editing by Sam Holmes)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on French election

First Published: Mon, April 11 2022. 07:40 IST

`
.