Major concerns about crypto currencies conveyed to govt: RBI governor

Making its stance clear on crypto currencies, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said it has major concerns about such assets, which it has conveyed to the central government.
In a post monetary policy press meeting, the RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said, “There is no change in RBI’s position (regarding crypto currencies). And, with regards to RBI’s position, we have major concerns about crypto currencies, which we have conveyed to the government. And, with regard to investors, it is for each investor to do his own due diligence and take a very careful and prudent call”.
This comes after RBI issued a circular earlier this week that clarified that banks can no longer cite its circular on cryptocurrencies for not offering such products to customers, but said the lenders must adhere to local rules, which are quite exclusionary. Many private lenders had sent emails to their customers cautioning them about dealing in virtual currencies citing the RBI's 2018 circular.
The central bank, in its circular dated April 6, 2018, had prohibited banks from dealing in cryptocurrencies or offering any service to customers on them. The circular was challenged in the Supreme Court, which set aside the rules on 4 March, 2020. However, the RBI said, banks continue to cite the 2018 circular by the RBI in order to justify why they are not offering any services on cryptocurrencies.
“As you are aware, the Supreme Court set aside RBI’ circular issued in 2018 but it came as a surprise that some banks are referring to that circular in their correspondence with their customers. Therefore we had to set the record straight that the particular circular (which the banks were referring to) has been set aside so it is not at all correct to refer to that circular”, the governor said.
Post-RBI’s clarification earlier this week, HDFC bank retracted its earlier communication to its customers that cautioned them against dealing in virtual currencies.
The central government has so far not clarified its stance on cryptocurrencies. Earlier, reports had suggested the government was planning to introduce laws to completely ban cryptocurrency trading in India. But, there have also been reports that the government will set up a new panel to decide on cryptocurrency regulation in India.
