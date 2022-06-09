JUST IN

Most e-lending apps not registered with RBI: Governor Shaktikanta Das
India prepared to deal with global macroeconomic challenges: CEA
SAT directs Malvinder Singh, Malav Holdings to deposit 50% of Sebi penalty
Sitharaman set to launch single nodal agency dashboard on Tuesday
RBI lists rules for provisioning by NBFCs on advances to hsg, realty, SME
No plan to replace Mahatma Gandhi on Indian currency notes, clarifies RBI
India's 10-yr bond yield hits 7.5%, highest since 2019 ahead of RBI policy
EPFO e-Passbook: How to download, check balance and other details
Sebi allows virtual annual meetings for InvITs, REITs till end of December
Data puts Turkey's annual inflation rate at 73.5%, at a 24-year high
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others

Rupee closes at all-time low of 77.74 against USD amid elevated oil prices

Business Standard

Most e-lending apps not registered with RBI: Governor Shaktikanta Das

The RBI website has a list of apps that are registered with it on the website, the governor said

Topics
digital lending | Reserve Bank of India | Shaktikanta Das

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Customers borrowing from unregistered digital lending apps should approach the local police in case of any issue, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday, making it clear that the central bank will only act against entities registered with it.

In remarks that came in the wake of a spate of alleged suicides abetted by harassment by agents or officials of lending apps, Das said most of the digital lending apps are not registered with the central bank and operate by themselves.

Das said whenever it gets a complaint from any customer, the central bank directs customers of such unregistered apps to approach the local police, which will conduct an investigation and take necessary action on the issue.

The RBI website has a list of apps that are registered with it on the website, the governor said, adding that the police in many states have acted against the wrongdoers as per the provisions of the law.

“It’s my humble request to all those using such apps to first check if the app is RBI registered or not. If the app is RBI-registered, the central bank will act immediately in case of any misdoing, I assure you,” Das said in the customary post-policy press interaction.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on digital lending

First Published: Thu, June 09 2022. 02:03 IST

`
.