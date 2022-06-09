Most e-lending apps not registered with RBI: Governor Shaktikanta Das

Customers borrowing from unregistered apps should approach the local police in case of any issue, Reserve Bank Governor said on Wednesday, making it clear that the central bank will only act against entities registered with it.

In remarks that came in the wake of a spate of alleged suicides abetted by harassment by agents or officials of lending apps, Das said most of the apps are not registered with the central bank and operate by themselves.

Das said whenever it gets a complaint from any customer, the central bank directs customers of such unregistered apps to approach the local police, which will conduct an investigation and take necessary action on the issue.

The website has a list of apps that are registered with it on the website, the governor said, adding that the police in many states have acted against the wrongdoers as per the provisions of the law.

“It’s my humble request to all those using such apps to first check if the app is registered or not. If the app is RBI-registered, the central bank will act immediately in case of any misdoing, I assure you,” Das said in the customary post-policy press interaction.

