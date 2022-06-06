JUST IN

After the rate hike
RBI likely to bring 0.40% hike in rates in next policy review meet: Report
Monetary policy will be calibrated to rein in inflation: RBI annual report
RBI to hike repo rate by 50 bps, lower FY23 growth to 7% in June: Barclays
A 'no-brainer': RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on expected rate hike in June
Expectation of rate hike in June 'a no-brainer', says RBI Governor
Govt likely to stick to fiscal deficit target, says RBI Governor Das
Flow of money into NRI deposits moderates to $3.23 bn in FY22: RBI data
MPC members argued for front-loading rate hikes in view of inflation
RBI opted for off-cycle rate hike to avoid tougher action in June: Das
You are here: Home » Finance » RBI Policy » News

Hiccups over the last mile: Biz correspondent model may need overhauling

Business Standard

Most economists see 50-bp repo rate hike: Business Standard policy poll

FY23 inflation projection may go above 6%; liquidity steps anticipated

Topics
RBI Policy | Indian Economy | Reverse Repo Rate

Manojit Saha  |  Mumbai 
bank
Net liquidity absorption by the RBI fell to Rs 3.64 trillion on June 2, down from Rs 5.27 trillion a month ago

A majority of the participants in a poll conducted by Business Standard expects the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise the policy rate, or the repo rate, by 50 bps to 4.9 per cent this week.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on RBI Policy

First Published: Mon, June 06 2022. 06:10 IST

`
.