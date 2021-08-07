MPC in 2 minutes: Here're the key development and regulatory steps

-
-
- The Committee unanimously decided to keep benchmark rates unchanged
- But, continuation with accommodative stance was decided by a 5:1 majority, with Jayanth R Varma dissenting
- Headline inflation has been projected at 5.7% for FY22, 5.9% in Q2FY22, 5.3% in Q3FY22, 5.4% in Q4FY22, and 5.1% in Q1FY23
- GDP growth estimate in FY22 is at 9.5%, with
- Q1 growth at 21.4%, Q2 at 7.3%, Q3 at 6.3%, and Q4 at 6.1%
- RBI extended the on-tap targeted long term repo operations (TLTRO) scheme till December 31
- Banks can now avail of funds under the marginal standing facility for another three months up to December 31
- RBI has permitted banks to extend export credit using any other Alternative Reference Rate in the currency concerned
- To conduct two more GSAP auctions of Rs 25,000 crore on Aug 12, Aug 26
