NBFC cash crunch worsens; bond issuances at 7-month low of Rs 880 cr in May

The liquidity crunch at non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) is worsening, with the money raised by these firms through bond issuances in the domestic market falling to a seven-month low of Rs 880 crore in May. Banking system liquidity, though, remains in surplus — the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) absorbed Rs 87,553 crore of excess liquidity from the banking system on Thursday.

But that is not flowing into the NBFC segment, which is struggling to raise money through any avenue, including bank loans. Months after the bond market freeze following the IL&FS crisis in September ...