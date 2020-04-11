NBFCs have to repay debt worth Rs 1.75 trillion by June 2020: CRISIL

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have to repay debt worth Rs 1.75 trillion by June 2020, said These may face liquidity pressures, if collections and money paid by their borrowers fail to pick up pace.



Many companies are already facing a liquidity challenge after the IL&FS debacle. Now, the coronavirus-driven lockdown has crippled the field operations of companies, affecting collections.





said the liquidity cover available for rated by it will decline sharply if they cannot get moratorium on their borrowings. The RBI had announced a three-month moratorium on payment of loans in its “Covid-19 regulatory package”. The moratorium is targeted for borrowers who face temporary liquidity pressures.

face a double whammy because they are offering moratorium to customers despite not getting one themselves.

