Public sector banks overtake private banks in fresh loan sanctions
NBFCs have to repay debt worth Rs 1.75 trillion by June 2020: CRISIL

Many finance companies are already facing a liquidity challenge after the IL&FS debacle.

Abhijit Lele 

CRISIL said the liquidity cover available for NBFCs rated by it will decline sharply if they cannot get moratorium on their borrowings.

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have to repay debt worth Rs 1.75 trillion by June 2020, said CRISIL. These may face liquidity pressures, if collections and money paid by their borrowers fail to pick up pace.

Many finance companies are already facing a liquidity challenge after the IL&FS debacle. Now, the coronavirus-driven lockdown has crippled the field operations of finance companies, affecting collections.

CRISIL said the liquidity cover available for NBFCs rated by it will decline sharply if they cannot get moratorium on their borrowings. The RBI had announced a three-month moratorium on payment of loans in its “Covid-19 regulatory package”. The moratorium is targeted for borrowers who face temporary liquidity pressures.

NBFCs face a double whammy because they are offering moratorium to customers despite not getting one themselves.
First Published: Sat, April 11 2020. 00:38 IST

