JUST IN

No change in existing Indian currency and banknotes, clarifies RBI
India's 10-yr bond yield hits 7.5%, highest since 2019 ahead of RBI policy
EPFO e-Passbook: How to download, check balance and other details
Sebi allows virtual annual meetings for InvITs, REITs till end of December
Data puts Turkey's annual inflation rate at 73.5%, at a 24-year high
Principal MF ceases to exist as mutual fund from June 2, says Sebi
What is windfall tax on oil companies?
UPI processed nearly 6 billion transactions worth Rs 10 trillion in May
Credit offtake remains robust in April across sectors, shows RBI data
Mudra loans worth Rs 36,578 cr sanctioned to 5.4 mn borrowers in April-May
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others

India's 10-yr bond yield hits 7.5%, highest since 2019 ahead of RBI policy

Business Standard

No plan to replace Mahatma Gandhi on Indian currency notes, clarifies RBI

There were reports that the RBI might be considering using the images of Rabindranath Tagore and A P J Abdul Kalam on new-series currency notes

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | RBI | Mahatma Gandhi

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Reserve Bank of India on Monday clarified that it is not considering changes to the existing currency and banknotes by replacing the face of Mahatma Gandhi with that of others.

"There are reports in certain sections of the media that the Reserve Bank of India is considering changes to the existing currency and banknotes by replacing the face of Mahatma Gandhi with that of others. It may be noted that there is no such proposal in the Reserve Bank," said RBI in a statement.

There were reports that Reserve Bank of India (RBI) might be considering using the images of Rabindranath Tagore and A P J Abdul Kalam, alongside Mahatma Gandhi, on the new series of currency notes.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, the central bank and the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India (SPMCIL) had sent two sample sets of Gandhi, Tagore, and Kalam to IIT-Delhi Emeritus Professor Dilip T Shahani, who is responsible for selecting and submitting watermarks to the government for final approval.
Read our full coverage on Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Mon, June 06 2022. 15:18 IST

`
.