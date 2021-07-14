No senior-level resignations, says Axis Bank in response to rumours

-
ALSO READ
Axis Bank Q4: Growth accelerates but sustainability is key, say analysts
Axis Bank Q3: Profit may jump up to 83% YoY; asset quality could take a hit
FB, Google working on complying with social media rules as deadline looms
Axis Bank Q4 preview: Low provisioning likely, but asset quality may worsen
Govt may pare 1-2% SUUTI stake in Axis Bank to meet disinvestment targets
-
Private sector lender Axis Bank on Wednesday said there was no senior-level resignations, especially of its executive directors Rajesh Dahiya and Charanjit Singh.
"In this connection, we would like to state that the said information is factually incorrect and the bank strongly denies the said statement.
"We believe this has been done with the intention to damage the reputation of the bank and mislead the stock markets and the public in general," Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing, in response to rumours in social media over resignation of the bank's senior executives.
Dahiya is the bank's executive director (corporate centre), while Singh is its chief audit executive, as per the bank's latest annual report.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU