JUST IN
Self-regulation useful tool for setting rules for fintechs: RBI's M K Jain
Dollar holds near three-month highs on rates outlook by Jerome Powell
India must prepare to curb volatility risks of int'l rupee: RBI deputy gov
Worrisome to see no transparency in forex fees for small players: RBI's Rao
RBI possibly buying dollars in spot, paying forwards via PSBs: Traders
Credit card outstanding rises 29.6% to reach record high level in Jan
A billion transactions a day can be processed through UPI: RBI governor
CPSE dividend crosses Rs 50,000 crore for second consecutive year
Number of women seeking business loans tripled in last 5 yrs: Cibil report
Rupee records best one-day rise against US dollar in nearly 4 months
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others
Self-regulation useful tool for setting rules for fintechs: RBI's M K Jain
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

NPS, APY subscribers rise 23% in FY23; over 1 crore customers added to APY

The number of subscribers under the National Pension Scheme (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) increased 23 per cent to over 6.24 crore as of March 4, the Finance Ministry said on Friday

Topics
National Pension Scheme | Atal Pension Yojana | defence pensioners

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

The number of subscribers under the National Pension Scheme (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) increased 23 per cent to over 6.24 crore as of March 4, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

Of this, there was over 28 per cent growth in APY subscribers and more than 1 crore new customers were added.

The total pension assets under management (AUM) under NPS and APY grew 23.45 per cent year-on-year to Rs 8.82 lakh crore as of March 4, 2023.

"The number of subscribers under various schemes under the National Pension System (NPS) rose to 624.81 lakh as of March 4th 2023 from 508.47 lakh on March 5, 2022, showing a year-on-year (y-o-y) increase of 22.88 per cent," the ministry said in a statement.

As of March 31 last year, the total number of NPS subscribers was 5.20 crore.

Of the total 6.24 crore subscribers currently, 23.86 lakh and 60.72 lakh are central and state government employees, respectively. Corporate subscribers stood at 16.63 lakh.

The number of APY subscribers rose 28.4 per cent to 4.53 crore as of March 4, 2023.

The government introduced APY on June 1, 2015, to provide social security to workers, mainly in the unorganised sector. Subscribers of the scheme get a minimum guaranteed pension of Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 per month after attaining 60 years of age, depending on their contributions.

However, from October 1, 2022, income taxpayers were barred from enrolling under the APY.

National Pension System (NPS) mainly caters to organised sectors, including all government employees in the centre and states while the APY is mainly meant for the employees working in the unorganised sector in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on National Pension Scheme

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 15:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.