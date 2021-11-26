Offtake in Metropolitan region lifts credit growth in H1FY22: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday that the rise in during the current financial year (FY22) has been led by gradual revival in lending by bank branches in metropolitan centres, a sign of broad-based economic recovery.

The annual (YoY) of the Metropolitan region, which accounts for over 60 per cent of bank credit, increased from 1.7 per cent in March 2021 to 4.6 per cent in September 2021. The growth was 3.6 per cent in September 2020, according to data.

The branches in urban, semi-urban and rural centres recorded double-digit growth.

The pace of bank (YoY) increased to 7.0 per cent in September 2021 from 5.6 per cent in March 2021and 5.8 per cent a year ago.

Aggregate deposits growth (YoY) moderated marginally to 10.1 per cent in September 2021 from 11.0 per cent a year ago. The bank branches in metropolitan centres, which account for over half of the total deposits led deposit mobilisation by banks.

Private sector banks recorded 10.9 per cent growth in credit and 16.0 per cent growth (y-o-y) in deposits in September 2021. Their public sector counterparts lagged behind with much lower at 3.7 percent for credit and 7.4 per cent for deposits, respectively.

The share of current account and savings account (CASA) deposits in total deposits has been gradually rising and it stood at 44.3 per cent in September 2021.

As deposit mobilisation outpaced lending growth, the all-India credit-deposit (C-D) ratio declined to 70.0 per cent in September 2021 from 72.0 per cent a year ago. The C-D ratio for metropolitan branches, which have a dominant share in banking business, stood at 82.8 per cent in September 2021 (88.4 per cent a year ago).