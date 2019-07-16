Old private banks set to improve game amid renewed interest from investors

There is a saying in Tamil, which, when translated, means: “One should not live in a place where there are no temples”. N Kamakodi of City Union Bank (CUB) takes pride in the fact that the bank’s founding place is in Kumbakonam which is called the “Temple City of Tamil Nadu”, in Thanjavur district, the state’s granary.

The 119-year old bank has the bells and whistles to match its metro-centric peers (sans the glamour). However, its managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO) firmly believes that staying connected to one’s roots helps ...