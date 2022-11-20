JUST IN
Outward remittances under liberalised remittance scheme jump 50% in H1
Banks increase EBLRs by 190 bps in tandem with RBI's repo rate hike
Punjab & Sind Bank eyes Rs 1,100 crore profit amid bad loans resolution
Rate hikes will help Indian banks post healthy profits in FY23: S&P
Axis Bank launches 7th edition of knowledge summit 'Evolve' for MSMEs
Bank strike deferred by AIBEA after meeting with labour commissioner
Trend shift? Bank deposits rise four times versus credit outflows
Not buying stake in Equitas SFB, says DSP AMC in response to media reports
Govt raises PSB CEO term to 10 years, seeks younger talent at the top
Banks' loans rose 17% Y-o-Y in two weeks to Nov 4, deposits up 8.2%: RBI
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Banks
Six years after demonetisation, deployment of ATMs set for biggest spike
Business Standard

Outward remittances under liberalised remittance scheme jump 50% in H1

During the second quarter of FY23, remittances stood at $7.3 billion, compared to $5.2 billion a year ago

Topics
Remittances | Outward Remittances | RBI

Manojit Saha  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Remittances under the RBIâ€™s scheme hit a record high in the previous financial year which was $19.6 billion

Outward remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surged almost 50 per cent in the April-September period of the current financial year as compared to the same period of the previous year.

According to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India, resident Indians remitted $13.4 billion during the period as compared to $8.9 billion in the previous financial year.

During the second quarter of FY23, remittances stood at $7.3 billion, compared to $5.2 billion a year ago.

Travel-related remittances were the highest in the July-September period followed by maintenance of close relatives, the data showed.

Remittances under the RBI’s scheme hit a record high in the previous financial year of $19.6 billion.

According to bankers, remittances may surpass the previous high in the current financial year.

Remittances under the RBI's Liberalised remittance scheme
- Q2FY23 Q2FY22
July 1982.44 1308.47
August 2667.81 1965.35
Sep 2671.8 1970.01
Total 7322.05 5243.83
- FY23 FY22 % change
Q1 6047.64 3670.64
Q2 7322.05 5243.83
Total H1 13369.69 8914.47 49.9773963
* in $ million
Source: RBI

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Remittances

First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 19:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.