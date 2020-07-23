Partha Pratim Sengupta appointed new MD, CEO of Indian Overseas Bank

JUST IN
His appointment will be up to date of attaining the age of superannuation, December 31, 2022, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, it added

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sengupta, 57, prior to his elevation of deputy managing director of SBI, was the chief general manager at the country's largest lender's Kolkata circle.

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Thursday said Partha Pratim Sengupta has been appointed as its new managing director and chief executive.

"The government as per its notification...has appointed Partha Pratim Sengupta, deputy managing director, State Bank of India (SBI), as MD & CEO, Indian Overseas Bank with effect from the date of assumption of office," IOB said in a regulatory filing.

His appointment will be up to date of attaining the age of superannuation, December 31, 2022, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, it added.

Sengupta, 57, prior to his elevation of deputy managing director of SBI, was the chief general manager at the country's largest lender's Kolkata circle.

He has more than three decades of experience in the banking industry and served in various capacities in different geographies and has hands-on experience in retail and corporate banking.

The post of the MD and CEO at IOB had fell vacant after the superannuation of Karnam Sekar, who retired on June 30, 2020.
First Published: Thu, July 23 2020. 22:36 IST

