Business Standard

Payment gateways avoid powering crypto exchanges given RBI reservations

Recently, NPCI had clarified that it is not aware of any crypto exchanges using UPI after Coinbase, America's largest crypto exchange said it has tied up with UPI

Topics
National Payments Corporation of India | RBI | Unified Payments Interface

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the National Payments Council of India (NPCI) have not made their stance clear on the usage of Unified Payment Interface (UPI) to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, payment aggregators under the Payments Council of India (PCI) have taken a conscious call to not work with crypto exchanges, given the central bank’s serious reservations around such assets.

Vishwas Patel, Chairman, Payments Council of India, said, “Payment Gateways are avoiding powering crypto exchanges. The payment gateways have not been working with the crypto exchanges ...

First Published: Tue, April 26 2022. 14:10 IST

