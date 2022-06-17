Payments Vision 2025: RBI aims to regulate BigTech, FinTechs, BNPL services

The (RBI) on Friday released its vision document for payments systems, in which it has outlined the goals that it aims to achieve in the next few years. These include attempting regulations for BigTechs and FinTechs in the payments space, guidelines on payments involving Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) services, introduction of central bank digital currency (CBDC), linking credit cards and credit components of banking products to Unified Payments Interface (UPI), among other things.

Titled 'Payments Vision 2025', the document aims to provide every user with safe, secure, fast, convenient, accessible and affordable e-payment options. The activities to be taken up by the central bank during this period up and up to 2025 as part of Vision 2025 are captured across five anchor goalposts of Integrity, Inclusion, Innovation, Institutionalisation and Internationalisation.

These goalposts have 47 specific initiatives through which the central bank aims to achieve 10 outcomes. These include a three-fold increase in the number of transactions, annualised growth of 50 per cent in UPI registrations and 20 per cent in Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) and National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT). Another goal is to ensure and debit card usage surpasses credit card usage.

The central bank also expects an increase in payment transactions turnover vis-à-vis gross domestic product to 8; increase in debit card transactions at point-of-sale terminals (PoS) by 20 per cent; increase in prepaid instruments (PPI) transactions by 150 per cent; increase in card acceptance infrastructure to 25 million; reduction in cash in circulation (CIC) as a percentage of GDP; and increase of registered customer base for mobile based transactions by 50 per cent CAGR.

“BigTechs and FinTechs play an invigorating role in onboarding new users and customizing payment experience. Given their increasingly dominant role in the payments ecosystem, a discussion paper on the need for proportionate regulation by the Reserve Bank encompassing domestic incorporation, reporting, data use, etc., shall be published”, said.

Further, the document stated that, BNPL services have developed into a new payment mode alongside the existing payment modes like cards, UPI, and net banking. “This channel, facilitated by a few payment aggregators, leverages the existing nodal account (escrow account after authorisation) to route payments between a BNPL customer and a merchant. This novel method shall be examined, and issuance of appropriate guidelines on payments involving BNPL shall be explore”, said.

As far as CBDCs are concerned, said it is working towards introduction of CBDC in India and various use cases shall be studied and explored to bring in further efficiencies in domestic and cross border payment processing and settlement using CBDCs.