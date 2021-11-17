Pilot launch of RBI digital currency set for Q1 of FY23: Senior official

Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) central bank digital currency (CBDC) may see its first pilot launch in the first quarter of the next fiscal, said a senior central bank official at the State Bank of India’s annual Banking & Economic Conclave on Wednesday. “I think somewhere it was said that at least by the first quarter of next year a pilot could be launched.

So we are bullish on that,” said P Vasudevan, chief general manager at the Dept. of Payment & Settlement of the RBI. The central bank senior officials had earlier said the work on CBDC was in advanced ...