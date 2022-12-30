JUST IN
Shriram Finance gets $100 mn funding from ADB for inclusive financing
Business Standard

Plan to open more branches across country, says TMB CEO S Krishnan

The over-a-century old bank recently inaugurated its 510 and 511th branches in Chennai and in Salem respectively

Topics
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank | Banking sector | Indian Banks

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Plan to open more branches across country, says TMB CEO S Krishnan

Private sector Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd (TMB) has drawn up plans to strengthen itself by opening up additional branches across the country in the near future, said a top official of the bank on Friday.

The over-a-century old bank recently inaugurated its 510 and 511th branches here and in Salem respectively.

"Upon being listed on the stock exchanges, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd is back to enrich our vision in expanding the network pan-India. The bank has opened its 510th and 511th new branches in Tamil Nadu. We have plans to also open many more in the near future...," said managing director and CEO of the bank S Krishnan in a statement.

The Tamil Nadu-based bank currently has presence across 16 States and four Union Territories and serves over 5 million customers.

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 17:10 IST

