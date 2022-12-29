JUST IN
Indian banks to continue raising funds via debt market in Jan-Mar: analysts
Bank frauds from card, net-based transactions rise, shows RBI report
UCO Bank planning to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr by issuing debt securities
Top Headlines: Banks' balance sheet grows, daily vax rates in India double
Retail loans likely to become a source of systemic risk, warns RBI
Number of banking frauds go up in FY22; substantially down by value: RBI
Banks' balance sheet grows in double digits after 7 years: RBI report
Banks may need to lift deposit rates as credit demand surges: RBI report
Punjab & Sind Bank board to consider fundraise of Rs 250cr on Dec 30
Urban Co-op Bank profiles improve on bad loan dip, better profitability
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Noida, Greater Noida authorities to invest Rs 1,812 crore for Intl' airport
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Gross NPA ratio falls to 7-yr low of 5%, banking system remains sound: RBI

The RBI on Thursday said banks' gross NPA ratio has fallen to a sever-year low of 5 per cent and the banking system remains sound and well-capitalised

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | Non performing assets | Indian banking system

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Mumbai: A security personal outside Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (PTI Photo

The RBI on Thursday said banks' gross NPA ratio has fallen to a sever-year low of 5 per cent and the banking system remains sound and well-capitalised.

In the 26th issue of the Financial Stability Report (FSR), the RBI also said the global economy is facing formidable headwinds with recessionary risks looming large.

The interplay of multiple shocks has resulted in tightened financial conditions and heightened volatility in financial markets, it pointed out.

"The Indian economy is confronting strong global headwinds. Yet, sound macroeconomic fundamentals and healthy financial and non-financial sector balance sheets are providing strength and resilience and engendering financial system stability," the report said.

In the foreword to the report, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank recognises the destabilising potential of global risks, even as it draw strength from the robust macroeconomic fundamentals of the Indian economy.

"The Reserve Bank and the other financial regulators remain vigilant and in readiness to ensure the stability and soundness of our financial system through appropriate interventions, whenever necessary, in the best interest of the Indian economy," he said.

On inflation, the report said though prices are elevated, frontloading of monetary policy actions and supply side interventions are easing the pressure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 20:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.