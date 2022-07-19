JUST IN

PNB bond holdings of short maturity, less prone to rising yields: MD Goel
Looking for good names as equity partners: YES Bank MD & CEO Prashant Kumar
RBI should intervene less, let rupee depreciate gradually: D Subbarao
We are a global bridge for India Inc: CEO JPMorgan Chase Bank (India)
What is Nilesh Shah's take on investors' approach to markets?
In 5 yrs, we'd like to be No. 1 in bancassurance: LIC chairperson MR Kumar
Concerted steps needed to curb fake digital apps: FACE CEO Sugandh Saxena
What is First Global's Shankar Sharma investment strategy?
India the place to be in now, says HSBC India CEO Hitendra Dave
Will list subsidiaries at opportune time: SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara
You are here: Home » Finance » Q&A

After decades of controversy, Tamilnad Mercantile preps for future and IPO

Business Standard

PNB bond holdings of short maturity, less prone to rising yields: MD Goel

In a Q&A, Atul Kumar Goel says the lender has not sought any special dispensation from RBI to provide for MTM losses amid rising bond yields

Topics
PNB | Punjab National Bank | MTM losses

Nikunj Ohri & Abhijit Lele  |  New Delhi/Mumbai 
Punjab National Bank Managing Director Atul Kumar Goel
Punjab National Bank Managing Director Atul Kumar Goel

Punjab National Bank’s bond portfolio will be less impacted by interest rate hikes as the lender’s exposure is skewed towards shorter duration papers, its managing director Atul Kumar Goel told Nikunj Ohri and Abhijit Lele in an interview. PNB has not sought any special dispensation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to provide for mark to market (MTM) losses amid rising bond yields, Goel said. The bank has sought extension from Irdai to sell its stake in Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance Company Ltd (CHOICE) until March 31, 2023.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on PNB

First Published: Tue, July 19 2022. 18:23 IST

`
.