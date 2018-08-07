JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

LoUs should be restored at earliest with safeguards: Par Panel to RBI
Business Standard

At Rs 9.4 bn, PNB posts straight quarterly loss on fraud-related provisions

PNB, the fourth-biggest bank by assets among all of India's lenders, in February said it had been defrauded by two jewellery groups

Reuters 

Punjab National Bank, PNB

Punjab National Bank reported its second consecutive quarter of loss as the country's second-biggest state-run lender set aside more funds for a massive fraud it disclosed earlier this year.

Net loss was Rs 9.40 billion ($136.72 million) for the three months to June 30, compared with a profit of 3.43 billion rupees a year earlier, the bank said in a statement.

That compared with an estimated average loss of Rs 24.18 billion based on the views of 15 analysts compiled by Thomson Reuters.

PNB, the fourth-biggest bank by assets among all of India's lenders, in February said it had been defrauded by two jewellery groups which raised more than $2 billion credit overseas using fake guarantees provided by the bank's staff at a Mumbai branch.
First Published: Tue, August 07 2018. 13:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements