Privatisation of two public sector banks on meeting agenda next week

The government may zero in on at least two public sector banks (PSBs) to be privatised in the first phase.

Senior officials of the Niti Aayog, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and the finance ministry’s financial services and economic affairs departments are set to meet on April 14 (Wednesday) to discuss the potential candidates for privatisation, said two sources in the government. Four to five PSBs have been suggested by the Niti Aayog and they will be discussed in the meeting, the sources said, adding that the names could include Bank of Maharashtra and Indian Overseas ...