Punjab National Bank sets-up subsidiary to manage credit card business

State-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) has set up a wholly-owned subsidiary to manage its credit card business, the bank said on Wednesday.
A wholly-owned subsidiary of the bank namely PNB Cards & Services Ltd has been incorporated on March 16, 2021, by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi, it said in a regulatory filing. The subsidiary will undertake the non-financial support services related to credit card business of the bank.
The authorised capital of the company is Rs 25 crore and the paid-up capital is Rs 15 crore, PNB said.
The number of outstanding credit cards at the end of December 2020 of PNB stood at over 4.3 crore (43,402,879), according to the RBI data.
The value of transactions through credit cards was Rs 137.55 crore (Rs 13,755 lakh) at the point of sale (PoS) and Rs 1.17 crore (Rs 117 lakh) at the ATMs during the month.
The number of transactions at PoS were 5,79,244 while at the ATMs the number of transactions through credit cards were 3,871 in December 2020.
PNB shares closed at Rs 38.30 apiece on BSE, down 3.77 per cent from the previous close.
