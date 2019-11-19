Rana Kapoor, other promoters pare stake in YES Bank to token 900 shares

-
Yes Bank on Tuesday informed the exchanges that Rana Kapoor and promoter entities Yes Capital and Morgan Credits have sold their remaining 0.8 per cent stakes in the company.
According to a stock exchange filing, the promoters sold 2.04 crore shares in the open market during November 13-14. The promoter entities now hold 900 shares in Yes Bank.
Yes Bank closed on Tuesday 2.66 per cent lower, at Rs 64.15 a share, on the BSE.
Shares of the fourth largest private lender have, however, advanced significantly ever since ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought 1.30 crore shares, or 0.51 per cent stake in Yes Bank on November 4.
