Rana Kapoor, other promoters pare stake in YES Bank to token 900 shares

on Tuesday informed the exchanges that and promoter entities Yes Capital and Morgan Credits have sold their remaining 0.8 per cent stakes in the company.

According to a stock exchange filing, the promoters sold 2.04 crore shares in the open market during November 13-14. The promoter entities now hold 900 shares in

closed on Tuesday 2.66 per cent lower, at Rs 64.15 a share, on the BSE.

Shares of the fourth largest private lender have, however, advanced significantly ever since ace investor bought 1.30 crore shares, or 0.51 per cent stake in Yes Bank on November 4.