RBI annual report: Some shadow banks a threat to financial stability

In its annual report, RBI said that some of these entities pose a potential threat to financial stability as their size has increased due to higher risk appetite

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 
The RBI was at the forefront of providing stimulus to the economy last year, while the Narendra Modi-led government followed with modest fiscal steps
RBI issued guidelines extending the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework for NBFCs

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has red flagged the non-banking financial companies in its annual report as it observed that while the balance sheets of the shadow banks have expanded, their asset quality has deteriorated. Moreover, the regulator said that some of these entities pose a potential threat to financial stability as their size has increased due to higher risk appetite.

“The balance sheet of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) expanded in 2021-22 (up to December 2021) but asset quality in the sector deteriorated. Nevertheless, capital cushions showed an improvement,” the annual report said.

The report said the contribution of NBFCs towards supporting real economic activity and acting as a supplemental channel of credit intermediation alongside banks is well recognised.

“Higher risk appetite of NBFCs has, however, contributed over time to their size, complexity, and interconnectedness, thus, making some of the entities systemically significant that pose potential threat to financial stability,” the report said.

The report said that shadow banks as well as the cooperative banks (UCBs) will have to be mindful of frailties, wherever they exist, in their balance sheets and ensure robust asset-liability management, apart from improving the quality of their credit portfolios.

“Considering the significant share of funding absorbed by NBFCs at the system level, continued attention to their financial health is warranted from the viewpoint of financial stability,” the report said.

The regulator is planning to put in several measures in the current financial year, for both banks and NBFCs, to strengthen the regulatory and supervisory framework. For example, a revised regulatory framework for these entities which provides for a layered structure based upon their size, activity, and perceived riskiness, and will be applicable from October 1, 2022

RBI has also issued guidelines extending the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework for NBFCs.
First Published: Fri, May 27 2022. 13:44 IST

