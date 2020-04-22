RBI asks banks to continue with incentives on crop loans, govt to foot bill

The Reserve Bank of India has asked to continue to extend interest subvention and Prompt Repayment Incentive (PRI) on short-term crop loans to farmers whose account become due between March 1 and May 31.

Many farmers couldn't visit bank branches to pay dues on short-term crop loans in the wake of the nationwide lockdown due to outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions on the movement of people.

As a part of the Covid-19 regulatory package, a three-month moratorium has been granted on the payment of installments falling due between March 1 and May 31, on all term loans including short-term crop loans, RBI said in communication to





The government will continue the availability of two per cent and three per cent PRI to farmers for the extended period of repayment upto May 31, 2020 or date of repayment, whichever is earlier, for short term crop loans upto Rs 3 lakh per farmer.

This will ensure that farmers do not have to pay penal interest and at the same time continue getting the benefits of interest subvention scheme, RBI added.

Government has exempted agriculture activities from restrictions imposed during lockdown and allowed activity to ensure harvesting of and pre-sowing go on without hindrance.