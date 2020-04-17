RBI assumes protective role, asks banks not to pay dividend for FY20

In a move to further protect banks’ balance sheets from a likely negative impact of or Covid-19, the Reserve Bank of India, on Friday have asked not to pay dividend pertaining to financial year 2019-2020.



“It is imperative that conserve capital to retain their capacity to support the economy and absorb losses in an environment of heightened uncertainty. It has, therefore, been decided that in view of the Covid-19-related economic shock, scheduled commercial and cooperative banks shall not make any further dividend payouts from profits pertaining to the financial year ended March 31, 2020 until further instructions,” the regulator said in a statement. The restrictions would be there till September 2020 quarter.



While the decision is positive, it may not make any significant contribution, say experts. “Though profit positions of public sector are expected to be marginally positive in FY2020, the amount of dividend would be significantly lower compared to their balance sheet size, or their past peak dividend payments,” says Jindal Haria, director-financial institutions, India Ratings.



For instance, as per the rating agency, public-sector banks may report around Rs 15,000-20,000 crore of profits in FY21, which would translate into a dividend payout of up to Rs 2,000-3,000 crore.

In FY18 and FY19, public-sector banks had not paid amid losses/weak profit position. This also casts aspersions on their dividend-paying ability in FY21, given accumulated losses in the past. In the case of private banks, an analyst from domestic broking house believes that “given the dividend payment track in the past, the amount of capital support would not be material.”



While, some industry experts foresee some support for small private banks.





Nonetheless, non-payment of dividend provides some respite to banks in the current situation where credit growth (banks credit was up by 6.6 per cent as of March 2020) and asset quality pressure are likely take a toll on their overall performance. Though RBI has allowed moratorium, there are higher chances of additional slippages (account turning bad) once the moratorium is lifted, say experts. This is because, many key sectors such as hospitality, aviation, real estate, retailers, among others are likely to see sharp business pressure due to the lockdown and muted demand going ahead.