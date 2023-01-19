RBI bought net $4.36 billion in spot forex market in November, shows data

The (RBI) bought a net of $4.36 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in November, data released on Thursday as part of the central bank's monthly bulletin showed.

The said it purchased $22.28 billion and sold $17.92 billion in the spot market.

The Indian rupee strengthened 1.6% against the dollar in November, logging its biggest monthly rise since August 2021.

The central bank has been intervening in the spot and forwards market to curb exchange rate volatility, according to participants. Despite the RBI's regular interventions, the rupee dropped more than 11% against the dollar in 2022.

Apart from the net purchase in the spot market, the central bank's forward dollar holdings jumped, according to the bulletin on Thursday. The RBI's net forward dollar holdings stood at $8.49 billion as of end-November, compared with $241 million as of end-October.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)