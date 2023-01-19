RBI bought net $4.36 billion in spot forex market in November, shows data

-
ALSO READ
Bearish bets on Asian FX stay firm on towering dollar, slowdown fears: Poll
Finance Ministry not in favour of exhausting forex reserves to defend rupee
Rupee faces risk of further decline against dollar in near term: Experts
Rupee marginally lower against dollar, PSU banks help limit losses: Report
Rupee likely to fall on weak Asia foreign exchange, waning momentum
-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bought a net of $4.36 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in November, data released on Thursday as part of the central bank's monthly bulletin showed.
The RBI said it purchased $22.28 billion and sold $17.92 billion in the spot market.
The Indian rupee strengthened 1.6% against the dollar in November, logging its biggest monthly rise since August 2021.
The central bank has been intervening in the spot and forwards market to curb exchange rate volatility, according to forex market participants. Despite the RBI's regular interventions, the rupee dropped more than 11% against the dollar in 2022.
Apart from the net purchase in the spot market, the central bank's forward dollar holdings jumped, according to the bulletin on Thursday. The RBI's net forward dollar holdings stood at $8.49 billion as of end-November, compared with $241 million as of end-October.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 18:57 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU