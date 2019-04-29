RBI cracks the whip on auditors, wants them to keep eye on five key areas

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked bank auditors to keep a close watch on five key parameters and is to reassign its senior supervisory authority in charge of the inspection of specific banks. The twin changes have been set in motion to better leverage the skills of the wider auditor fraternity and its internal staffers.

The new housekeeping diktat for auditors follows a meeting called by the RBI’s Department of Banking Supervision audit cell. A significant aspect of the formal meetings to be held hereon on a quarterly basis will be the absence of bank officials ...