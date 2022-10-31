JUST IN
Key role for banks in offering best intermediation services: RBI's Patra
Business Standard

RBI fines Vakrangee Rs 1.76 cr for violating order on ATM deployment goals

Central bank had first issued show-cause; latest action follows company's response to the notice

Topics
RBI | Vakrangee | Reserve Bank of India

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1.76 crore on Vakrangee Ltd for not complying with directions issued by the central bank on ATM deployment targets. RBI issued a notice to the company asking for reasons why a penalty on it should not be imposed and after considering the company’s response on the issue concluded that the imposition of monetary penalty on the entity was warranted. “The penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under Section 30 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 (PSS Act),” RBI said.

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 19:30 IST

