RBI googly on adherence to new Press Note 3 norms puts AIFs in a bind

The (RBI) has reached out to a number of (AIFs) to ascertain if their recent transactions adhered to the new Press Note 3 (PN3) requirements, said two people familiar with the matter.

AIFs receiving foreign investment are required to submit Form InVi within 30 days from the date of issue of units to the apex bank. The RBI has been rejecting such forms in the past few days, seeking a declaration that the transactions are in compliance with the recent notification.

This has raised concerns that the ambit of the PN3 -- applicable only to foreign director investments (FDI) so far --- could extend to AIFs (both domestic and foreign), and prevent funds from drawing down capital from Chinese limited partners (LPs) for follow-on or fresh investments.





Since AIFs draw their capital over three to five years, finding new investors could be a challenge, and Chinese LPs could back out from future investments.

“It is not clear if the RBI is looking at a simple declaration from AIFs or if it actually wants to scan the beneficial ownership information to determine if the fund needs to go through the approval route,” said Atul Pandey, Corporate and M&A Partner, Khaitan & Co LLP. “As it stands, in terms of the language of the FEMA notification and until a clarification is issued otherwise, different categories of foreign investment -- including AIFs, FVCI, FPIs and debt investments -- should not come under the purview of Press Note 3.”

AIFs are privately pooled investment vehicles which collect funds from sophisticated investors, whether Indian or foreign. Downstream investments by domestically owned and controlled AIFs are not considered as foreign investment even if the money is pooled from overseas. Since funds are passive vehicles, the investors do not have any right as far as decision-making is concerned.



“The RBI’s query is open ended. Nobody wants to seek government approval for such investments as it will delay timelines. If the management is non-Chinese and the fund is regulated why should there not be a carve out,” said an industry official.

Chinese tech investors have put an estimated $4 billion into Indian start-ups, mostly from dedicated venture capital funds or tech companies such as Alibaba and Tencent, according to a report by think tank Gateway House. Eighteen of India’s 30 unicorns are Chinese-funded.

Given their penchant for investing in startups and consumer technology, VC or early stage AIFs could get impacted the most by the RBI query. Most Indian VC financiers are wealthy individuals or family offices and cannot make the $100-million commitments needed to start-ups through their early losses.

“For foreign-owned or controlled AIFs that have already drawn down funds from their LPs and are investing in Indian companies, it would be time-taking to reach out to all investors and find out where they are currently situated,” said Vaneesa Agrawal, founder, Thinking Legal.

Experts believe that going through the approval route could take anywhere from three months to a year and adversely impact startups, especially during the ongoing pandemic. “Even if such AIFs have one investor from a bordering country, they would need to take approval before making investments in Indian companies,” said Agrawal.

There is uncertainty with regard to grandfathering of existing investments as well. Let’s say a fund receives an overall capital commitment of $100 million. That money may come in tranches. Initially, the GP may want to invest $20 million. If there are 5 investors, the GP will draw $4 million from each investor. Will each drawdown be considered as a new investment or will the entire capital commitment be grandfathered?

“Let’s say only the money that is drawn down is grandfathered and the rest has to go for approval. What happens if the approval does not come through. The GP has a signed commitment on the basis of which other LPs or investors might have come in. This will create a lot of uncertainty for these GPs,” said Pratibha Jain, partner, Nishith Desai Associates.

Investments by AIFs rose to Rs 1.4 trillion for quarter ended December 2019, clocking a 53 per cent rise in assets over the year-ago period.

A few days ago, the ministry had notified changes in the FDI rules that made government approval mandatory for foreign investments from countries that share a land border with India.

India received $2.34 billion and $4.2 billion of FDI between April 2000 and December 2019 from China and Hong Kong, the data from DPIIT shows.