RBI imposes penalty on 13 cooperative banks for breaching regulatory norms

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday announced penalties on 13 cooperative banks for contravention of various regulatory norms.
The penalties range between Rs 50,000 and Rs 4 lakh.
The maximum penalty of Rs 4 lakh has been imposed on Shri Kanyaka Nagari Sahakari Bank, Chandrapur, and Rs 2.50 lakh fine on The Vaidyanath Urban Co-operative Bank, Beed.
A penalty of Rs 2 lakh each has been slapped on Wai Urban Co-operative Bank, Satara and Indore Premier Co-operative Bank, Indore.
For contravention of various norms, a penalty of Rs 1.50 lakh each has been imposed on Patan Nagarik Sahakari Bank, Patan and The Tura Urban Cooperative Bank, Meghalaya.
The other banks on which have penalties been imposed are: Nagrik Sahakari Bank Maryadit, Jagdalpur; Jijau Commercial Co-operative Bank, Amravati; Eastern & North-East Frontier Railway Co-op Bank, Kolkata; Jila Sahakari Kendriya Bank Maryadit, Chhatarpur; Nagrik Sahakari Bank Maryadit, Raigarh; Jila Sahakari Kendriya Bank Maryadit, Bilaspur; and Jila Sahakari Kendriya Bank Maryadit, Shahdol.
In each case, the RBI said penalties are based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their customers.
First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 22:22 IST
