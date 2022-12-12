JUST IN
Bank of Maharashtra likely to sell Rs 1000 crore of AT-1 bonds
Digital lending apps: RBI received 13,000 complaints against banks, NBFCs
State Bank of India to begin overseas rupee trade with smaller nations
Punjab National Bank plans Rs 1,000 cr AT-1 bond issue to shore up capital
Indian Overseas Bank revises interest rates on domestic, foreign currency
Not all banks may opt to sell products of 27 insurers, say experts
YES Bank gets RBI nod to raise capital from Carlyle, Verventa Holdings
State Bank's board to take call on raising capital via tier I bonds
ADB approves $250 mn policy-based loan to strengthen logistics sector
Banks need to scale up investments in technology, says RBI's MK Jain
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
In a first: Bajaj Allianz set to launch surety bonds on December 19
Business Standard

RBI imposes penalty on 13 cooperative banks for breaching regulatory norms

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday announced penalties on 13 cooperative banks for contravention of various regulatory norms

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | cooperative banks | penalty

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday announced penalties on 13 cooperative banks for contravention of various regulatory norms.

The penalties range between Rs 50,000 and Rs 4 lakh.

The maximum penalty of Rs 4 lakh has been imposed on Shri Kanyaka Nagari Sahakari Bank, Chandrapur, and Rs 2.50 lakh fine on The Vaidyanath Urban Co-operative Bank, Beed.

A penalty of Rs 2 lakh each has been slapped on Wai Urban Co-operative Bank, Satara and Indore Premier Co-operative Bank, Indore.

For contravention of various norms, a penalty of Rs 1.50 lakh each has been imposed on Patan Nagarik Sahakari Bank, Patan and The Tura Urban Cooperative Bank, Meghalaya.

The other banks on which have penalties been imposed are: Nagrik Sahakari Bank Maryadit, Jagdalpur; Jijau Commercial Co-operative Bank, Amravati; Eastern & North-East Frontier Railway Co-op Bank, Kolkata; Jila Sahakari Kendriya Bank Maryadit, Chhatarpur; Nagrik Sahakari Bank Maryadit, Raigarh; Jila Sahakari Kendriya Bank Maryadit, Bilaspur; and Jila Sahakari Kendriya Bank Maryadit, Shahdol.

In each case, the RBI said penalties are based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their customers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 22:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.