CBDT issues important circular on TDS on salaries for current fiscal
Business Standard

State Bank of India to begin overseas rupee trade with smaller nations

Move to steer clear of West sanctions on Russia deals

Topics
sbi | Rupee | RBI

Shreya Nandi  |  New Delhi 

Rupee trade
As far as rupee trade with smaller nations is concerned, the RBI has allowed opening of six special vostro accounts with three Indian lenders â€” SBI, Bank of Ceylon and Indian Bank

State Bank India (SBI) will start overseas trade in rupee with smaller countries like Mauritius and Sri Lanka to steer clear of any transactions with Russia which carries the risk of sanctions by the West.

First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 23:54 IST

