RBI imposes Rs 1 cr penalty on State Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1 crore on the country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), for not complying with directions issued by the central bank with regard to fraud classification and reporting by commercial banks.
“This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers," the RBI said in a statement.
Upon scrutinising a customer account maintained with SBI, the central bank found that the bank had delayed the reporting of fraud in the said account to RBI. RBI issued a show-cause notice to the bank asking why a monetary penalty should not be levied on it for non-compliance and after considering the bank’s reply on the charges leveled against it, RBI came to the conclusion that the charges were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty.
