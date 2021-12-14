RBI issues prompt corrective action framework for NBFCs

-
ALSO READ
RBI takes Indian Overseas Bank out of Prompt Corrective Action framework
RBI removes Indian Overseas Bank from Prompt Corrective Action framework
RBI takes UCO Bank out of PCA framework over improved finances
All eyes on Central Bank, Indian Overseas Bank after UCO exits PCA
IDBI Bank expects its gross NPAs to come down to 15% by FY22-end
-
The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday issued the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). This means NBFCs will have to strictly meet benchmarks on capital requirement, non-performing assets (NPAs), and asset quality.
It may be recalled that the revised PCA framework for Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) was issued on November 2, 2021. NBFCs have been growing in size and have substantial inter-connectedness with other segments of the financial system. Accordingly, a PCA framework for NBFCs has also been put in place to further strengthen the supervisory tools applicable to NBFCs. This shall apply to:
a) All deposit taking NBFCs (excluding government companies),
b) All non-deposit taking NBFCs in middle, upper and top layers (excluding - (i) NBFCs not accepting/not intending to accept public funds; (ii) government companies, (iii) primary dealers and (iv) housing finance companies).
The PCA framework for NBFCs shall come into effect from October 1, 2022, based on the financial position of NBFCs on or after March 31, 2022. A separate circular would be issued in due course with regard to applicability of PCA Framework to government NBFCs, said RBI in a statement.
The ongoing stress at NBFCs was triggered by a series of payment defaults and delays by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services. It was followed by defaults in interest payments by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation and also a default in payment to another lender by Altico Capital.
At present, the RBI uses PCA as an early-warning tool, to maintain the financial health of commercial banks — whether state-owned or private. It is initiated once set thresholds on capital, asset quality, and NPAs are breached. The framework has been in place since 2002 and was tightened by the RBI in 2017.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU