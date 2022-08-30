RBI launches key household surveys to get inputs for monetary policy

-
ALSO READ
RBI policy highlights: Prioritising inflation over growth, says Das
RBI Monetary Policy 2022: RBI MPC, Key points, changes, Repo Rate history
Monetary policy: RBI to revisit KYC rules after digital lending fraud
RBI monetary policy review: Revised HTM cap to aid govt borrowing
RBI monetary policy review: FY23 inflation projections raised to 5.7%
-
Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday launched the next round of household surveys to capture inflation expectations and consumer confidence.
The results of the survey provide useful inputs for monetary policy, the central bank said.
The September 2022 round of Inflation Expectations Survey of Households (IESH) aims at capturing subjective assessments on price movements and inflation, based on their individual consumption baskets, across 19 cities.
The IESH seeks qualitative responses from households on price changes in the three months ahead as well as in the one-year ahead period and quantitative responses on current, three months ahead and one year ahead inflation rates.
The households to be covered under the survey in the cities include Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Jammu, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram.
Consumer Confidence Survey (CCS) to be conducted in 19 cities seeks qualitative responses from households, regarding their sentiments on general economic situation, employment scenario, price level, households' income and spending.
The next meeting of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled during September 28-30.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, August 30 2022. 20:17 IST