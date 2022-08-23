JUST IN
RBI set to hike interest rates by another 50-60 bps, inflation key concern
RBI likely to set 7.23% cutoff yield on new 10-year bond: Reuters poll
RBI's net forward book shrinks $34.94 bn in first 3 months of FY23
MPC minutes suggest further repo rate hikes to tackle rising inflation
Normalising policy
India Inc's capex costs to shoot up as RBI hikes repo rate by 50 bps
After rate hike, ask your lender to increase home loan EMI, not tenure
Monetary policy review: Economists see repo rate climbing to around 6%
Time for measured RBI monetary policy moves: What prompted the rate hike
RBI stays hawkish in fight against inflation; MPC reverses Covid-era cuts
You are here: Home » Finance » RBI Policy » News
NARCL revises CEO Natarajan Sundar's salary to market rates: Report
Business Standard

Inflation to ease to 4% in two years after peaking, says RBI Governor

The RBI has raised policy repurchase rate by a total of 140 basis points since May, including back-to-back half point increases in June and August, to cool down inflation within its mandate

Topics
RBI | Shaktikanta Das | India inflation

Anup Roy & Ruchi Bhatia | Bloomberg 

India, inflation
Photo: Bloomberg

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das seeks to slow India’s inflation to 4 per cent within two years after hitting its peak in the last few months.

“Inflation has peaked and price gains are getting anchored,” Das said in an interview with television channel ET Now on Tuesday, adding that the central bank is watching every incoming data and there’s “no room for complacency.”

The RBI has raised policy repurchase rate by a total of 140 basis points since May, including back-to-back half point increases in June and August, to cool down inflation within its mandate of 2 per cent-6 per cent. Consumer prices have fallen for three straight months in July but continue to remain above 6 per cent mark.

“We will approach the 4 per cent inflation target in a steady manner, without much of a growth sacrifice,” Das said. He also indicated that stable bond yields reflect that the central bank actions may have worked to tame prices.

Indian bonds pared losses on Das’s outlook on inflation.

The 10-year bond yield was trading 1 basis point higher at 7.28 per cent, compared with an intraday high of 7.31 per cent. Bond yields have also steadily eased after surging post the August policy on the back of a fall in crude prices and return of foreign fund inflows.

“Bond markets are functioning in an orderly manner. We will come in only when we sense disruption in the market,” Das said.
Read our full coverage on RBI

First Published: Tue, August 23 2022. 14:13 IST

`
.