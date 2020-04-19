RBI may put cap on reverse repos to ensure liquidity translates into credit

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is not in favour of parking huge amounts of funds at its reverse repo window, and may not hesitate to impose a cap on it to ensure that systemic liquidity translates into credit on the ground for industry.

“While it is for to decide whom they want to lend, it can’t be that they continue to park huge amounts funds at the reverse repo window,” said a source.

This is, in effect, the sharpest follow-up to RBI governor Shaktikanta Das’ statement last Friday which drew attention to the Rs 6.9 trillion being absorbed under its reverse repo operations, and a systemic liquidity surplus averaging Rs 4.36 trillion during March 27-April 14, 2020. And that the slash in the reverse repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.75 per cent “is to encourage to deploy these surplus funds in investments and loans in productive sectors of the economy”.

The central bank had earlier on March 27 given effect to a 90-bps cut in the reverse repo rate to 4 per cent.

In the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee’s March meeting, Das had said “the RBI will not hesitate to use any instrument – conventional and unconventional – to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, revive growth and preserve financial stability”. Das, last Friday, said the central bank will do “whatever it takes to cushion the economic blow of the pandemic”. A cap on reverse repo amounts, another source said, “folds into this stance”.

In a separate but related development, liquidity concerns and measures to better the flow of credit is expected to figure at the RBI’s central board meeting -- the first after the breakout of the pandemic – next month. The meeting which was to be held on April 28 is now to be scheduled sometime in the first fortnight of May.

The cap on the amount of funds banks park at the reverse repo window (if it were to be imposed) will mirror the precedent set in the case of repo -- funds availed of by banks -- in the past. This was pegged at one per cent of banks’ net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) – 0.25 per cent on an overnight basis and 0.75 per cent in the term – it had been done away with last year.

Top banking sources said it had been conveyed to the banking regulator after its March 27 measures that some of the larger banks were abstaining from lending adequately in the call-money market, thereby squeezing the smaller banks.

Senior bankers had also called the central bank’s attention to the redemption pressures faced by mutual funds, and the knock-down effects of this on trading and investments in debentures and commercial papers. The plea also included a proposal that banks be provided unencumbered lines from RBI to the extent of 10 per cent of their NDTL. The subsequent central bank moves took on board these concerns.

It was pointed out that the banking regulator’s move to levy an interest at the repo rate plus 200 bps on un-deployed funds under the targeted long-term repo operations (TLTRO) was a clear signal that these have to deployed. So too, the insistence that specified eligible instruments will have to be acquired “up to 50 per cent from primary market issuances and the rest from the secondary market”. This was to ensure that liquidity remains in the pockets needed, and to prevent clogging in the credit markets.