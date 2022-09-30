RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: Guv likely to raise repo rate by 50 bps to 5.9%

The (RBI)'s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) started deliberations on Wednesday this week on the keenly awaited monetary policy amidst expectation of 50 basis points hike in interest rate to check and improve foreign capital inflow to arrest declining value of rupee against the US dollar.

The decision of RBI Governor headed six-member MPC will be announced on today. While remains high, the Indian rupee is sliding sharply, the US dollar and was currently trading near 82 against the greenback. The rupee depreciation has hastened following the US Fed raising their interest rate thrice by 75 basis point each in the recent past. Other major central banks too have become aggressive in raising rates.