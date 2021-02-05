RBI Monetary policy LIVE updates: RBI likely to keep rates unchanged

-
ALSO READ
RBI Monetary policy LIVE: FY21 GDP contraction outlook revised to 7.5%
RBI keeps policy rates unchanged, says the worst is over for the economy
RBI monetary policy review: Repo rate unchanged at 4%; stance accommodative
Monetary policy review: RBI expects 'modest' recovery in Jan-March
RBI MPC votes to keep key rates unchanged, maintains accommodative stance
-
RBI monetary policy live updates: The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) six-member monetary policy committee, headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das, is scheduled to announce the outcome of its bi-monthly monetary policy review today. According to money market analysts, the central bank could maintain the status quo on the benchmark repo rate — the rate at which the central bank lends short-term funds to banks — at 4 per cent. However, a cooling in inflation has led to expectations of a rate cut in certain quarters. The RBI had last revised its policy rate on May 22, 2020, in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting interest rate to a historic low.
The central bank has lowered its policy rates by a cumulative 110 basis points since March last year
.
This will be the first meeting of the six-member MPC since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Budget 2021 in the Lok Sabha on February 1, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Stay tuned for RBI Monetary policy LIVE updates
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor