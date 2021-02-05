RBI Monetary policy LIVE updates: RBI likely to keep rates unchanged

monetary policy live updates: The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) six-member monetary policy committee, headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das, is scheduled to announce the outcome of its bi-monthly monetary policy review today. According to money market analysts, the central bank could maintain the status quo on the benchmark repo rate — the rate at which the central bank lends short-term funds to banks — at 4 per cent. However, a cooling in has led to expectations of a rate cut in certain quarters. The had last revised its policy rate on May 22, 2020, in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting interest rate to a historic low.



The central bank has lowered its policy rates by a cumulative 110 basis points since March last year

.

This will be the first meeting of the six-member MPC since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Budget 2021 in the Lok Sabha on February 1, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

