RBI MPC meet LIVE: Guv Das to announce bi-monthly monetary policy at 10 am

(RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the bi-monthly on Wednesday as the central bank is expected to hike the repo rate by 35 basis points (bps). To contain the inflation, the central bank this year has hiked the basic lending rate by 190 bps, from 4.4 per cent in May to 5.9 per cent in September.

According to a Business Standard poll, the MPC is seen increasing the repo rate by 35 basis points in the upcoming meeting, taking the benchmark policy rate to 6.25 per cent. Both median and mode of the poll showed a rate hike of 35 bps.

Governor Das will announce the rate decision at 10 am today and will address a press conference at 12 pm.

While the RBI hiked the repo rate by 40 bps in the May MPC meeting, after that, the central bank increased the key interest rate by 50 basis points three times, in June, August, and September.

India's retail inflation in the month of October stood at 6.77 per cent, softening from 7.79 per cent in September.

The RBI's rate hike stance currently is at “withdrawal of accommodation”. While some economists expected that the reserve bank will keep its stance unchanged, some predict that the RBI's Committee (MPC) will change the stance to neutral from accommodation, reported Bloomberg.

While the bulk of the respondents of the BS poll forecast a less aggressive tightening action, some economists highlighted persistent risks on the inflation front.