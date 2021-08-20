RBI MPC minutes: Economy struggling to regain momentum of H2FY21, says Das

The resurgence in inflation in May and June above the upper threshold has reignited the debate on the appropriate monetary policy response, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, according to MPC minutes released on Friday.

Reserve Bank of India released minutes of the August 4-6 Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

"The need of the hour is twofold: first, continue the monetary policy support to the economy; and second, remain watchful of any durable inflationary pressures and sustained price momentum in key components so as to bring back the CPI inflation to 4 per cent over a period of time in a non-disruptive manner.

"The economy is struggling to regain the momentum that had gathered in the second half of 2020-21. Many of current price shocks are likely to be one-off or transitory. Weak demand conditions and low pricing power are limiting the extent of their pass-through to output prices," said Das.

The MPC left the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent while continued with the accommodative stance to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis.

The RBI retained the real GDP growth at 9.5 per cent in the current financial year. It has projected real GDP growth for Q1, Q2, Q3 and Q4 of FY'22 at 21.4 per cent, 7.3 per cent, 6.3 per cent and 6.1 per cent, respectively.

Analysts at Japanese brokerage Nomura said last week's review had signs of RBI policy pivoting towards normalization, pointing out to one of the members of the monetary policy committee also dissented against the "accommodative stance" and the increase in FY22 headline inflation target to 5.7 per cent.